Zara Noor Abbas's leaked dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time.

The Rani of Ehd-e-Wafa has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

Dabbling in diverse roles alongside proving her versatility, the 30-year-old charmer has now left the fans gushing over her smashing dance video.

"Pre-covid with lots of blunders from my side and @wahab.shah being his usual perfect self", she captioned.

Grooving on the song energetically, Zara looked beautiful while dancing on the catchy lines of the dance number with dance guru Wahab Shah.

On the work front, Abbas is being highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Phaans.