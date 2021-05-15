Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 54

MUMBAI – Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 54th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, her husband Dr Shriram Nene wished her with a picture from 1999. That was the year they got married.

“Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene (sic),” he captioned the photo.

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple is parents to sons Arin and Rayan.

Bollywood stars also took to social media to wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday.

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true ... I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fullfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. 🤪🤪🤪 Have a great great day. pic.twitter.com/IsvhK0YLl6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 15, 2021

Happy Birthday Beautiful 😍! ❤️ @MadhuriDixit loadsa love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/etgNLRGDqO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 15, 2021

Madhuri is arguably among one of the biggest success stories of Bollywood.

It was Rajshri Productions that introduced Madhuri in Bollywood with Abodh (1984) at the age of 17. She has worked in blockbusters like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Tridev, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, and Khalnayak.

In 2000, Madhuri won the title of Actress of the Millennium. Guinness Book of Records Millennium version even named her as the highest paid Indian actress.

The actress was last seen in Kalank, which released in 2019.

She is currently a judge on Dance Deewane 3.