Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 54
04:47 PM | 15 May, 2021
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 54
MUMBAI – Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 54th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, her husband Dr Shriram Nene wished her with a picture from 1999. That was the year they got married.

“Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene (sic),” he captioned the photo.

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple is parents to sons Arin and Rayan.

Bollywood stars also took to social media to wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday.

Madhuri is arguably among one of the biggest success stories of Bollywood.

It was Rajshri Productions that introduced Madhuri in Bollywood with Abodh (1984) at the age of 17. She has worked in blockbusters like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Tridev, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, and Khalnayak.

In 2000, Madhuri won the title of Actress of the Millennium. Guinness Book of Records Millennium version even named her as the highest paid Indian actress.

The actress was last seen in Kalank, which released in 2019.

She is currently a judge on Dance Deewane 3.

