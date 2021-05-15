29 Pakistan-origin men charged for raping girl for seven years in England
Share
LONDON – Twenty-nine men of Pakistan origin have been indicted in a case related to the sexual exploitation and rape of a girl over a period of seven years in West Yorkshire, England.
The crimes were committed in and around Calderdale and Bradford between 2003 and 2010 when the victim was aged between 13 and 20.
A spokesman for the police said: "The vast majority of offending occurred in Calderdale, but some offenses occurred in the Bradford District.
"The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offenses following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation."
The suspects will be produced before Bradford Magistrates' Court on 7 and 9 July, the BBC reports.
Police in West Yorkshire had arrested eight other suspects but they were released without charge.
Covid patient dies 24 hours after rape in Indian ... 01:50 PM | 15 May, 2021
BHOPAL – Amid the alarming rise in sexual assault cases in India, a coronavirus patient was raped by a male nurse ...
- Pakistan opens public transport tomorrow, markets from Monday07:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Sindh declares emergency as Cyclone Tauktae poses threats to coastal ...06:24 PM | 15 May, 2021
- 29 Pakistan-origin men charged for raping girl for seven years in ...05:43 PM | 15 May, 2021
-
- Pakistan to resume public transport from tomorrow04:07 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Here's what your favourite stars wore on Eid-ul-Fitr11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
- ‘Uncle Sargam’ — Renowned columnist, TV artist Farooq Qaiser ...09:19 PM | 14 May, 2021
- Salman Khan's Radhe creates Bollywood history08:26 PM | 14 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021