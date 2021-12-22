UN Security Council adopts US resolution on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Share
NEW YORK – The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution on facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for one year as the country is facing financial crunches due to sanctions.
The resolution states that "payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted."
Such humanitarian assistance will cover "basic human needs in Afghanistan" and is "not a violation" of sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Taliban.
The international community was facing complications while extending aid to people of Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in mid-August, prompting the US to freeze Afghan central bank’s assets worth $9.5 billion.
Earlier, China and Russian blocked a US resolution that had sought to authorise case-by-case exemptions to sanctions.
"Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance," China's UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said in a tweet Monday.
World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, ... 06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Thomas West, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan, called on General Qamar ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Chinese city locks down 13 million residents to curb fresh Covid-19 ...11:51 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- UN Security Council adopts US resolution on humanitarian aid to ...11:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Afghan Taliban launches probe into 'disruption' of Pakistan Army's ...10:50 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- One of the deadliest snakes found in UK after surviving a 4000 mile ...10:22 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Pakistanis hold cyrpto assets worth $20 billion: FPCCI10:02 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- TikToker, who defrauded Ertugrul star, released from Pakistani jail05:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Syra Yousaf spotted vacationing in Turkey with family04:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's official mehndi video wins hearts04:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021