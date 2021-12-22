UN Security Council adopts US resolution on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Web Desk
11:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
NEW YORK – The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution on facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for one year as the country is facing financial crunches due to sanctions.

The resolution states that "payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted."

Such humanitarian assistance will cover "basic human needs in Afghanistan" and is "not a violation" of sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Taliban.

The international community was facing complications while extending aid to people of Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in mid-August, prompting the US to freeze Afghan central bank’s assets worth $9.5 billion.

Earlier, China and Russian blocked a US resolution that had sought to authorise case-by-case exemptions to sanctions.

"Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance," China's UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said in a tweet Monday.

