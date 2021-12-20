World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells US special envoy
Share
RAWALPINDI – Thomas West, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation opportunities in the context were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
COAS said that the world and the region cannot afford an unstable Afghanistan, stressing upon need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.
Gen Bajwa thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC)
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
He hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organizing CFM’s 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC.
Saudi FM praises Pakistan's role for peace in ... 09:52 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on Pakistan Army ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah booked in teenage girl's rape case06:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as Lahore Qalandars captain05:38 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's birthday in Dubai04:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral04:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021