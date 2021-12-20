World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells US special envoy

06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells US special envoy
Share

RAWALPINDI – Thomas West, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation opportunities in the context were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that the world and the region cannot afford an unstable Afghanistan, stressing upon need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Gen Bajwa thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC)

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organizing CFM’s 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC.

Saudi FM praises Pakistan's role for peace in ... 09:52 AM | 20 Dec, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on Pakistan Army ...

More From This Category
Shaukat Tarin elected senator from Khyber ...
05:10 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Pakistan tightens Covid restrictions on travel ...
03:35 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
US ‘warmly welcomes’ OIC’s role, ...
02:48 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Former GB judge Rana Shamim submits original ...
01:27 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Big blow to PTI in home ground as JUI-F leads in ...
12:23 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Power tariff likely to go up by Rs4.33 per unit ...
11:53 AM | 20 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iman Aly celebrates birthday with friends and family
06:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr