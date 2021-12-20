World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells US special envoy

RAWALPINDI – Thomas West, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation opportunities in the context were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that the world and the region cannot afford an unstable Afghanistan, stressing upon need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Gen Bajwa thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC)

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organizing CFM’s 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC.