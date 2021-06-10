New law bans defamation of China's military personnel

BEIJING – China has passed a law banning the defamation of military personnel, the state media reported on Thursday.

The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Xinhua reports.

No organization or individual may in any way slander or derogate the honor of servicemen, nor may they insult or slander the reputation of members of the armed forces, according to the law.

The new legislation also bans the desecration of plaques in honor of military personnel.

China has the largest armed forces in the world by active duty military personnel, with about 2.19 active soldiers. India, the United States, North Korea, and Russia rounded out the top five largest armies respectively, each with over one million active military personnel.