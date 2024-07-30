Search

Israeli airstrike on Gaza girls school kills 30, raising overall death toll to 39,363

05:38 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
Israel has issued evacuation orders for the central Gaza towns of Bureij and Nuseirat, leading tens of thousands of Palestinian residents to flee in search of safety. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that only 14 percent of Gaza remains unaffected by evacuation orders, emphasizing that "nowhere is safe" in the enclave.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of 39,363 Palestinians and left 90,923 injured, devastating much of Gaza's housing and infrastructure. The ongoing war has prompted international condemnation, with accusations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The court has ordered Israel to cease its military operations, particularly in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.

In a related development, Israel's security cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on the "manner and timing" of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. This decision follows a rocket attack that killed 12 children in the town of Madfal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel attributed to Hezbollah. The militant group has denied involvement, accusing the Israeli Army of orchestrating the attack to secure international support.

The conflict has intensified with Israeli forces targeting a girls’ school in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on Saturday, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 100. The school, which sheltered approximately 4,000 displaced Palestinians and served as a field hospital, was struck with what is believed to be a U.S.-made bomb. The attack left the area in chaos, with survivors scrambling to rescue the injured and locate their belongings amidst the rubble.

Israel's military actions have continued despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The prolonged blockade on Gaza has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, limiting access to food, clean water, and medical supplies. As the conflict drags on, international calls for an end to the violence and accountability for the atrocities committed grow louder.

The situation remains dire as rescue efforts are hampered by ongoing attacks, leaving many trapped under debris. The international community continues to watch closely, urging for a resolution to the conflict and the protection of innocent lives caught in the crossfire.

