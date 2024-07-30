Karachi faces new electricity price hike as K-Electric seeks Rs5.45 increase per unit

Electricity prices in Karachi are poised to increase following a request from K-Electric to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a rise in tariffs. The proposed hike, submitted on Tuesday, seeks an additional Rs5.45 per unit under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

K-Electric's request includes a proposed increase of Rs2.53 per unit for May and Rs2.92 per unit for June, attributed to escalating fuel costs. NEPRA is scheduled to review this proposal in a hearing today, where it will assess the justification for the increase and gather feedback from various stakeholders before reaching a decision.

The FCA mechanism allows power companies to adjust electricity rates in response to fluctuations in fuel prices, aiming to balance the financial stability of utility providers with consumer costs. This adjustment is critical for maintaining operational viability but can significantly impact household budgets.

This potential increase comes at a challenging time for Karachi residents, many of whom are already struggling with high electricity bills and frequent power outages. The outcome of NEPRA's decision will be closely monitored, as it will influence the cost of living and business operations in the city.

The hike reflects ongoing concerns about the rising cost of energy and its effects on everyday life, with many Karachi residents bracing for another strain on their finances.