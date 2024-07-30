Search

Pakistan

Karachi faces new electricity price hike as K-Electric seeks Rs5.45 increase per unit

06:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
k electric

Electricity prices in Karachi are poised to increase following a request from K-Electric to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a rise in tariffs. The proposed hike, submitted on Tuesday, seeks an additional Rs5.45 per unit under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

K-Electric's request includes a proposed increase of Rs2.53 per unit for May and Rs2.92 per unit for June, attributed to escalating fuel costs. NEPRA is scheduled to review this proposal in a hearing today, where it will assess the justification for the increase and gather feedback from various stakeholders before reaching a decision.

The FCA mechanism allows power companies to adjust electricity rates in response to fluctuations in fuel prices, aiming to balance the financial stability of utility providers with consumer costs. This adjustment is critical for maintaining operational viability but can significantly impact household budgets.

This potential increase comes at a challenging time for Karachi residents, many of whom are already struggling with high electricity bills and frequent power outages. The outcome of NEPRA's decision will be closely monitored, as it will influence the cost of living and business operations in the city.

The hike reflects ongoing concerns about the rising cost of energy and its effects on everyday life, with many Karachi residents bracing for another strain on their finances.

Pakistan

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

06:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

06:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Karachi faces new electricity price hike as K-Electric seeks Rs5.45 ...

05:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mustehkam Pakistan calls for urgent government action against illicit ...

05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

UN vehicle attacked by gunmen in Pakistan

04:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

NEPRA launches nationwide 'Asaan Approach' app to streamline ...

Pakistan

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: