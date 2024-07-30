WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

Torrential rains across northern Pakistan have caused widespread devastation, notably washing away the Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley, leaving between 10,000 and 15,000 tourists stranded. The catastrophic weather event has severely impacted infrastructure, isolating local communities and disrupting daily life in the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued flood warnings for several areas, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Koh-e-Sulaiman, and parts of Balochistan. These warnings highlight the growing risk of flooding due to ongoing heavy rains.

In Kaghan Valley, the destruction of the Mahandri Bridge has cut off crucial access to Naran and other parts of the valley. The bridge's collapse has left tourists trapped, unable to move in or out of the area. Local authorities, including the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), have responded by providing free lodging and food to affected visitors.

Tourists, who flocked to the valley to enjoy its cooler climate and picturesque landscapes, are now confined to hotels, guesthouses, and makeshift shelters. Supplies are running low, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised against unnecessary travel due to landslides, washed-away infrastructure, and the threat of flash floods.

In addition to Kaghan Valley, the severe weather has caused significant flooding in other regions. In Lower Dir, the Maidan River at Balambat has flooded, affecting nearby areas. Swabi has seen intermittent rains leading to water ingress in homes, and in Kotha, a house roof collapse has resulted in the loss of two cattle. Flooding has also hit Chitral and Lower Dir, damaging homes, gardens, and agricultural lands, and disrupting traffic.

Tragically, 11 family members lost their lives when floodwaters surged into their basement. Continued rains in Muzaffarabad, Neelum, and Jhelum valleys have caused road closures, particularly on the highway connecting Muzaffarabad to Rawalpindi at Kohala. The Met Department forecasts ongoing rain for the next 24 hours, potentially exacerbating the situation.

In Harnai and surrounding areas, heavy rains have led to flooding in rivers and canals, affecting traffic on the Harnai-Quetta highway and damaging agricultural lands. Khyber district has experienced intermittent rain, causing a drop in temperature and increased water flow in rivers and canals. Meanwhile, in Swat, flooding in Kalam's upper areas has washed away temporary land passages, cutting off connections and prompting the deployment of heavy machinery for repairs.

The severe weather conditions across northern Pakistan continue to pose significant challenges for residents and visitors alike, with authorities working to manage the ongoing crisis and provide relief to affected individuals.