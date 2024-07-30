Search

World

Bangladesh to impose ban on Jamaat-e-Islami after deadly quota protests

07:27 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
bangladesh protests

In the wake of violent protests against the government’s quota system, the Bangladeshi government has decided to impose a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and its affiliated student organization, Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The decision was made during a meeting of the 14-party ruling alliance. According to local media, the Minister of Law will consult with the Home Minister today before finalizing the ban via an executive order tomorrow.

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh’s registration was previously canceled by the Election Commission in 2018. The party's leaders have condemned the government's decision as illegal, unconstitutional, and extrajudicial.

The protests, driven by student dissatisfaction with the quota system for government jobs, have resulted in 205 deaths and hundreds of injuries. In the ensuing crackdown, 2,357 individuals were arrested, with official reports confirming the deaths of 147 people.

World

07:27 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh to impose ban on Jamaat-e-Islami after deadly quota ...

05:38 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Israeli airstrike on Gaza girls school kills 30, raising overall ...

10:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Turkey could intervene militarily in Israel’s conflict with Gaza, ...

10:32 AM | 29 Jul, 2024

These Restaurants in Dubai Make Your Evenings Special with Delicious ...

10:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Maria Conceicao becomes 1st Portuguese woman to scale K2

09:10 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Veteran Khalistan leader links Modi’s threats against Sikhs to ...

World

06:26 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Heartless mother kills 9-day-old daughter over desire for a son

Advertisement

Latest

08:10 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Trump pledges to make US 'Crypto Capital' if re-elected

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: