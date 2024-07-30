Bangladesh to impose ban on Jamaat-e-Islami after deadly quota protests

In the wake of violent protests against the government’s quota system, the Bangladeshi government has decided to impose a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and its affiliated student organization, Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The decision was made during a meeting of the 14-party ruling alliance. According to local media, the Minister of Law will consult with the Home Minister today before finalizing the ban via an executive order tomorrow.

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh’s registration was previously canceled by the Election Commission in 2018. The party's leaders have condemned the government's decision as illegal, unconstitutional, and extrajudicial.

The protests, driven by student dissatisfaction with the quota system for government jobs, have resulted in 205 deaths and hundreds of injuries. In the ensuing crackdown, 2,357 individuals were arrested, with official reports confirming the deaths of 147 people.