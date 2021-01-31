India imposes 2-day digital blackout on protesting farmers

NEW DELHI – The Indian government has suspended internet connectivity for two days in the areas where farmers are protesting on the outskirts of New Delhi with more than 96,000 tractors.

The farmers are staging a hunger strike to protest three new laws that the government had enacted which they say will make them poorer and facilitate those exploiting them.

The government said the shutdown would continue until Sunday night to “maintain public safety”.

The shutdown comes amid farmers’ increased activity on social media in which they urged the Indian public to support them and raise their voices for those who provide them with food on their tables. The majority of the Indian public is Hindu and vegetarian. The farmers made an emotional message viral on Indian social media, appealing to the public for their support. A day later, their internet has been suspended.

The farmers claimed there are over 200,000 of them camped outside the Indian capital for more than two months.

Hundreds of women join front lines of India ... 02:18 PM | 30 Dec, 2020 NEW DELHI - Hundreds of women have joined the blockade of key highways leading to New Delhi as the protests by farmers ...

Farmer unions and the government have failed to end the deadlock after a series of talks failed and the protest continues strong.

The protest made international headlines on India’s Republic Day when a tractor rally ended in violent clashes between the police and the protestors. One protestor was killed and several of the farmers as well as police personnel were injured as some demonstrators stormed the gates of the historic Red Fort and hoisted their flags alongside the national flag.

Farmers’ leaders said Saturday's one-day hunger strike had been timed to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

India farmers protesting Modi's laws observe ... 03:22 PM | 30 Jan, 2021 NEW DELHI – Indian farmers, protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws, are observing a day-long hunger ...

“The farmers’ movement was peaceful and will be peaceful,” said union leader Darshan Pal. All farmer unions have distanced themselves from the ‘rogue elements’ who were involved in the January 26 riots.

The protestors did not take the internet shutdown lightly and accused the government of trying to incite panic amongst them, reported Reuters. They were also quoted as saying that the move was "killing democracy."

The government action comes amid rising tensions at the locations where farmers are based.

On Friday, clashes broke out at Singhu when a group of unidentified men approached farmers and reportedly told them to leave.

Farmers accused the men of throwing stones and destroying their tents. Several injuries were also reported. Indian media said the men were local residents who accused the protesters of disturbing the peace and damaging the local economy.