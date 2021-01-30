India farmers protesting Modi's laws observe day-long hunger strike on Gandhi's death anniversary

NEW DELHI – Indian farmers, protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws, are observing a day-long hunger strike today on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the farmer leaders appealed the nation to join their hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a statement said that Prime Minister Modi is weakening India by attacking farmers and workers.

ना ग़ाज़ीपुर में पुलिस तैनात करके

ना #SinghuBorder पर पथराव करके

ना किसी और साज़िश से



किसान का हौसला तोड़ पाओगे



पूरा देश उनके साथ खड़ा है, उन्हें आप डरा-धमका नहीं सकते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile, India’s Haryana state has blocked mobile internet across most of its districts, following clashes between hundreds of protesting Indian farmers and groups of men shouting anti-farmer and pro-police slogans.