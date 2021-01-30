India farmers protesting Modi's laws observe day-long hunger strike on Gandhi's death anniversary
Web Desk
03:22 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
India farmers protesting Modi's laws observe day-long hunger strike on Gandhi's death anniversary
Share

NEW DELHI – Indian farmers, protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws, are observing a day-long hunger strike today on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the farmer leaders appealed the nation to join their hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a statement said that Prime Minister Modi is weakening India by attacking farmers and workers.

Meanwhile, India’s Haryana state has blocked mobile internet across most of its districts, following clashes between hundreds of protesting Indian farmers and groups of men shouting anti-farmer and pro-police slogans.

200 arrested, 22 FIRs filed against agitators in ... 09:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

NEW DELHI – Police in the Indian capital have arrested at least 200 protesters involved in rioting that took ...

More From This Category
Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children ...
01:19 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
China executes high ranking official sentenced ...
09:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
UN Secretary General gets vaccinated against ...
08:08 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, with no ...
06:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
South Africa allows Muslim women officers to wear ...
12:00 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr