India farmers protesting Modi's laws observe day-long hunger strike on Gandhi's death anniversary
NEW DELHI – Indian farmers, protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws, are observing a day-long hunger strike today on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the farmer leaders appealed the nation to join their hunger strike.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a statement said that Prime Minister Modi is weakening India by attacking farmers and workers.
ना ग़ाज़ीपुर में पुलिस तैनात करके— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2021
ना #SinghuBorder पर पथराव करके
ना किसी और साज़िश से
किसान का हौसला तोड़ पाओगे
पूरा देश उनके साथ खड़ा है, उन्हें आप डरा-धमका नहीं सकते।
Meanwhile, India’s Haryana state has blocked mobile internet across most of its districts, following clashes between hundreds of protesting Indian farmers and groups of men shouting anti-farmer and pro-police slogans.
