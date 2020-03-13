Coronavirus pandemic: Mount Everest closed off for all spring expeditions
Coronavirus pandemic: Mount Everest closed off for all spring expeditions
KATHMANDU – The government of Nepal has closed World's highest mountain, the Mount Everest for all spring expeditions due to coronavirus pandemic.      

Government of Nepal has suspended all permits to climb Everest a day after China halted access to the mountain from its side.   

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus, over 4700 people have died across the globe so far.

Meanwhile, world markets are suffering crash following travel bans due to coronavirus.

