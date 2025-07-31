All utility stores across Pakistan closed

ISLAMABAD – On the directives of the federal government, the operations of the Utility Stores Corporation across the country have been completely shut down.

According to report, a circular has been issued by the Utility Stores Corporation to all zonal managers nationwide in this regard.

The circular stated that the sale and purchase of goods at all utility stores have been fully halted from Thursday, and all food and non-food items have been shifted from the stores to warehouses.

The Board of Directors of the Utility Stores Corporation has also approved the closure order and suspended all operations of the organization.