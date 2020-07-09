Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola
06:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs109,100 as against its trading at Rs108,300 the previous day, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.
Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs686 and was trade at Rs93,536 against its sale at Rs92,850.
The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1,060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by Rs 12 and was traded at $1814, against $1802, the association added.
