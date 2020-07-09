Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola
Web Desk
06:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola
Share

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs109,100 as against its trading at Rs108,300 the previous day, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs686 and was trade at Rs93,536 against its sale at Rs92,850.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1,060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by Rs 12 and was traded at $1814, against $1802, the association added.

More From This Category
Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola
06:21 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
SBP revises banking hours with effective from ...
06:05 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Reckitt Benckiser to conduct disinfection drives ...
05:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
SCHOOL OF TOMORROW – UBL to sponsor the ...
01:56 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
US, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani ...
06:42 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
Pakistan ‘to sign Rs335b debt relief deal with ...
09:36 AM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmad Shah becomes youngest Pakistani to receive two YouTube play buttons
11:26 AM | 10 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr