Petroleum prices likely to be increased in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The government is expected to increase petrol prices by Rs 7.54 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs 9.84 per litre for the first 15 days of July 2024.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy informed that if a petroleum levy of Rs 5 per litre is included from July 1, 2024, the price of motor spirit could rise by Rs 12.58 per litre and diesel by Rs 14.84 per litre.

In the federal budget for FY2025, the government announced an increase in the petroleum levy from the current Rs 60 per litre to Rs 80 per litre. This increase will be implemented gradually in increments of Rs 20 per litre.