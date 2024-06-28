Search

BusinessPakistan

ECC approves establishment of pension fund from July 1

Web Desk
09:50 AM | 28 Jun, 2024
ECC approves establishment of pension fund from July 1

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, has approved the establishment of a pension fund starting July 1, 2024.

According to the statement, the ECC has sanctioned the contributory pension scheme for government employees effective from July 1, 2024, while the contributory pension scheme for the armed forces will begin on July 1, 2025.

The ECC also approved the return of over Rs. 11 billion in funds to the Universal Service Fund and granted Rs. 2 billion for pending dues of the Ministry of Railways.

The ECC has approved a grant of over Rs. 4.22 billion for payment of FBR’s foreign project obligations, and a grant of over Rs. 7.98 billion for the Ministry of Planning for the payment of the seventh census dues.

Additionally, a grant of Rs. 12.1 billion has been approved for the payment of Sindh government’s dues, and over Rs. 8.62 billion has been allocated for pension payments of Military Accounts and AGPR.

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:50 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

ECC approves establishment of pension fund from July 1

09:29 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Petroleum prices likely to be increased in Pakistan

09:07 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Cross-border terrorist hideouts may be targeted under Operation ...

11:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Karachi weather update for next 3 days

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Most viewed

06:50 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Pakistan’s Punjab becomes first province in world to implement Sikh ...

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

06:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Rights activist Maria Iqbal Tarana highlights Kashmiri women's plight ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 AM | 28 Jun, 2024

Iranians set to vote for new president today

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: