Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

The federal government has proposed 13 amendments to the pension scheme to alleviate the national exchequer's burden.

According to sources, the first amendment proposes that government employees will receive a gross pension equal to seventy percent of their salary from two years before retirement.

The second amendment allows employees to retire voluntarily after twenty-five years of service. The third amendment stipulates that those who opt for voluntary retirement at least three years before reaching the age of sixty will face a pension reduction of five to twenty percent per annum.

The fourth amendment bases the annual pension increase on the amount received at the time of retirement. The fifth amendment treats the annual pension increase as a separate amount. The sixth amendment mandates that the Pay and Pension Commission review the baseline pension every three years.

The seventh amendment allows a pensioner's family to receive the pension for up to ten years. The tenth amendment provides lifetime pensions for the children of pensioners if they are physically or mentally disabled. The eleventh amendment specifies that those who join government service after retirement can receive either a pension or a salary. The twelfth amendment ensures that a government employee can receive a pension from only one department if re-employed.

The thirteenth amendment states that if both husband and wife are government employees, both will receive a pension upon retirement.