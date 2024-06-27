Search

Sports

Rohit Sharma reacts to Inzamam-ul-Haq's allegations

Web Desk
09:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Rohit Sharma reacts to Inzamam-ul-Haq's allegations
Source: File photos

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma dismissed ball-tampering allegations made by legendary former Pakistani batter Inzamam-ul-Haq, instead praising his bowlers for their outstanding performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In cricket, “reverse swing” refers to the ball moving in the opposite direction of a conventional swing. This technique becomes particularly effective against well-set batters when the ball is old and roughed up. Reverse swing, discovered by Pakistani fast bowlers in the 1970s, became a powerful tool for former pacers like Imran Khan, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis. However, Pakistani bowlers have also faced accusations of tampering with the ball to achieve reverse swing through unfair means.

During a recent Pakistani TV show, Inzamam-ul-Haq, speaking as an analyst, expressed suspicion about Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s ability to reverse swing a ball that was only 14 overs old during India’s recent World Cup match against Australia.

“What answer do I give to this?” a visibly annoyed Sharma responded during a press conference when asked about Haq’s allegations. “You’re playing on such a sunny day, and the wicket is so dry that the ball reverses on its own.”

Sharma pointed out that bowlers from other teams were also using reverse swing. “Sometimes it is also necessary to open your mind a bit,” he added, indirectly addressing Haq. “Understand the conditions we are playing in. These matches aren’t taking place in England or Australia.”

India advanced to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Australia by 24 runs on Monday. Singh played a crucial role in the victory, with figures of 3-37 from his four overs.

Undefeated in the tournament so far, India will face a strong England squad in the semifinal on Thursday.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Rohit Sharma reacts to Inzamam-ul-Haq's allegations

06:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam send defamation notice to Mubasher Lucman over ...

05:39 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pacer Mohammad Wasim ties the knot in Saudi Arabia (See Photos)

11:00 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup ...

10:47 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

India, England set for T20 World Cup semi-final showdown today

10:24 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

England’s Ollie Robinson concedes record-breaking 43 runs in a ...

Sports

10:01 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Maryam Nawaz forms new Punjab Sports Board, includes Aisam-ul-Haq and ...

09:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

PCB discloses details of players' monthly salaries

08:22 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

South Africa reach first T20 World Cup final with 9-wicket victory ...

05:07 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam returns Pakistan from US after T20 World Cup debacle

10:12 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World ...

10:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Rohit Sharma reacts to Inzamam-ul-Haq's allegations

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: