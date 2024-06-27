Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Omar Ayub Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced his resignation as the party's secretary-general to focus on his duties as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

In a message on his official X handle on Thursday, Ayub expressed his gratitude to former Prime Minister Imran Khan for accepting his resignation. "I am most grateful to [former] PM Imran Khan sahib for accepting my resignation as Secretary General PTI to focus on my role as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan," he wrote.

Ayub stated that he had submitted his resignation on June 22, 2024, through a letter addressed to jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. He also mentioned that Senator Shibli Faraz, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, conveyed his message to Imran Khan during their meeting in Adyala Jail.

Further changes in PTI's organizational structure are expected in the coming days, as per the directions of the party founder. Ayub thanked all PTI members, parliamentarians, and Tanzeem office holders for their hard work and dedication to the party and its leader, Imran Khan.

This development comes amid reports of internal conflicts within PTI. According to Geo News, 27 PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers discussed the possibility of resigning from the National Assembly in protest against the party's top leadership. Of these, 21 lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc due to the leadership's inability to secure Imran Khan's release from jail. They urged PTI chief Barrister Gohar and Secretary-General Omar Ayub to make serious efforts for the release of incarcerated leaders.

Ayub was appointed as PTI secretary-general last year after his predecessor Asad Umar left the party and active politics. His resignation coincided with a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejecting Imran Khan and his wife's plea for the suspension of their sentences.

Imran Khan, ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence motion in April 2022, faces numerous charges ranging from corruption to terrorism. He has been imprisoned since August last year following his conviction in the Toshakhana case and remains behind bars due to his conviction in the iddat case, despite relief in other cases.