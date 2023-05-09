Private schools to stay closed across Pakistan due to protests after Imran Khan's arrest

KARACHI – The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has announced that all schools would be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) due to ongoing protests over the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision, according to APPSF President Kashif Mirza, was made due to the "emergency conditions" that are currently in effect throughout the nation.

After discussions tomorrow (Wednesday), he indicated, a statement would be made regarding the start of normal classes.

In light of the current state of the nation, he urged all students, instructors, staff members, and parents to exercise caution.

However, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi Controller Examination says that matriculation exams would proceed as planned.

The English exam for the matric general group will be held at 2:30 pm, according to the controller of examinations, and the Biology exam will be held tomorrow morning at 9 am.

The English exam for the matric general group will be held at 2:30 pm, according to the controller of examinations, and the Biology exam will be held tomorrow morning at 9 am.

Meanwhile, exams for the Cambridge Board scheduled for tomorrow have also been postponed.