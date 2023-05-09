Imran Khan arrested by Rangers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers in Islamabad Judicial Complex in the federal capital, it emerged around 2:40 pm on Tuesday.

The former premier, who continued to dial his tirade against his rivals and state institutions, was detained by the paramilitary forces in the Al-Qadir trust case under section 9-A of NAB Ordinance 1999.

Meanwhile, initial reports suggest that Khan, 70, was taken by a double cabin vehicle of the paramilitary forces while the supporters of the defiant leader are resisting his arrest after the development.

PTI to hit streets across Pakistan

Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has announced protesting across Pakistan as party chief was detained in a graft case.

In a social media post, Fawad Chaudhry urged masses to come out on streets in support of Imran Khan. He said people should come out of their homes, saying Islamabad High Court has been attacked. Chaudhry said IHC has been occupied by Rangers and lawyers are being subjected to torture, Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded.

It was also reported that lawyer of PTI chief got injured inside the premises of Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad High Court takes notice on high profile arrest, summons IGP Islamabad, Attorney General

Soona after the arrest, Islamabad High Court took notice of the arrest of former prime minister, and summoned Islamabad's Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Attorney General of Pakistan.

Imran Khan was mentally ready for arrest

Earlier in the day, Imran shared a clip, saying there is no case against him. "I’m mentally prepared to be arrested. If I have to go to jail, I’m ready," PTI chief said.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Army warned PTI chief against maligning serving officers, as the latter referred to the institution and Pakistan as his own clarifying there is no need for him to lie.

More to follow...