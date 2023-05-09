How did Reham react to Imran Khan's arrest?

The news of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest has caused an international level uproar. While millions of Pakistanis have taken to the streets and protested, Khan's former wife, Reham Khan, believes that the issue isn't worth commenting on.

Khan's controversial arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday, came after the PTI chairman appeared in the Islamabad High Court seeking bail in other cases, including allegations of rhetoric against military organisations.

Reham refused to comment on the matter, mentioning that she is caught up in an important family event.

The arrest has infuriated millions of PTI supporters condemning the 'illegal arrest.' Meanwhile, opponents of Khan's party have hailed the move as a victory.

The former couple tied the knot on October 30, 2015, which ended up in a divorce.