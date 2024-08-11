WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Instant messaging platform WhatsApp and other Meta apps including Facebook have been experiencing disruptions in service, with many facing difficulties downloading audio, video messages, and other content.

Thousands of Pakistani users reported receiving an error message advising them to connect to Wi-Fi or try again later.

As these trends were all over the internet, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) pushed the buzz under the rug, linking issues to a potential technical glitch.

WhatsApp Down in Pakistan

Last month, user faced similar situation around Ashura, when cellular service was disrupted.

Downdetector, and other platforms also noted WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have been experiencing slow performance for several hours, amid surge in complaints observed over the weekend.

Social media users linked the disruption with installations of firewall which is being installed to enhance cybersecurity and cut out dangerous content.