Naeemul Haque: PM Imran 'devastated by death of one of oldest friends, most loyal PTI founder'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he was devastated by the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq remembering him as one of his oldest friends and the most loyal founding member of the party.
Naeem-ul-Haq, also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, breathed his last in Karachi having fought a long battle against cancer.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI and “so far the most loyal.”
He said during 23 years of PTI’s trials and tribulations, Naeem-ul-Haq stood by him and he had always been there for support whenever “we were at our lowest ebb.”
PTI's founding member Naeemul Haque dies at 70 09:15 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
KARACHI – One of the senior-most members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and a close aide to Prime Minister ...
“In the last two years, I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end, he was involved in party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able,” the prime minister recalled. His passing has left an irreplaceable void," he commented.
- FATF to review Pakistan's performance in crucial meeting this week12:06 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Police arrest woman in connection with PPP MPA's assasination11:38 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
- UN Secretary General Guterres reaches Pakistan on four-day visit10:57 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
-
- Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan vs India final toady — Match ...09:07 AM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Shahid Afridi and wife welcome 5th baby girl01:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
- 10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019