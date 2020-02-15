PTI's founding member Naeemul Haque dies at 70
09:15 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
KARACHI – One of the senior-most members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeemul Haque passed away on Saturday at the age of 70. 

Earlier today, it was reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader’s health had deteriorated. He had been battling blood cancer for the last two years and was hospitalised at Agha Khan Hospital after his health worsened.

PM Imran, a close friend, said he was "devastated" by Haque's passing.

"He was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI and by far the most loyal," the prime minister wrote. "In 23 years of PTI's trials and tribulations, he stood by me. He was always there for support whenever we were at our lowest ebb."

Naeemul Haque was a banker and businessman by trade. He was born on July 11, 1949 in Karachi.

