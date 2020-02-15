AJK Assembly gets 4 more constituencies, delimitation announced

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Election commissioner Justice (r) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria has announced the final list of delimitations of legislative Assembly seats after inclusion of four new constituencies raising the strength to 45 directly elected members for coming general elections expected to be held next year.

According to a notification issued here Saturday by Election Commission office, two new constituencies have been created for Muzaffarabad division while one each for Mirpur and Poonch division on the basis of population formula as provided in 13th amendment in AJK's interim constitution act 1974.

District Neelum previously comprises on one constituency has been divided into two constituencies, one comprising on Tehsil Sharda and other on Tehsil Athmaqam, a new constituency has been created in Hatian district of Muzaffarabad division comprising Chinari and Chokothi towns and adjourning rural villages which were earlier part of Leepa Valley constituency.

Another constituency has been created in Rawalakot district of Poonch division comprising on municipal areas of Rawalakot and Singola Union Council while other villages of Tehsil Rawalakot has been merged with some villages of Tehsil Hajeera which were earlier part of LA 18 Poonch 11.

Fourth constituency has been created in Kotli district comprising on Kotli city and some rural areas increasing the number of Constituencies of Kotli district from three to four.