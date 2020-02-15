WhatsApp crosses 2-billion global userbase threshold
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:06 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
WhatsApp crosses 2-billion global userbase threshold
Share

SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook said that its stand-alone messaging app WhatsApp has reached the milestone of 2 billion global users.

Facebook renewed its commitment to securing the instant messaging service with end-to-end encryption, to protect its users in their private online communication.

"Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals," Facebook said.

WhatsApp is the second social media platform in the world to cross the 2-billion threshold, after its parent company Facebook, which had 2.5 billion active users every month by the end of 2019.

Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for US$19 billion, with the messaging app amassing 1 billion users in 2016, before the figure climbed to 1.5 billion two years later.

More From This Category
WhatsApp crosses 2-billion global userbase ...
11:06 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
PITB-YASAT launch two e-Rozgaar Centres in ...
11:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore ...
08:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
World’s biggest mobile show MWC 2020 cancelled ...
02:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates National Incubation Center ...
07:17 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Sleep Expo Middle East achieves new highs
09:07 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan ties the knot with Fesl Khan on Valentine's day
02:12 PM | 15 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr