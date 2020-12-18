Four terrorists including key militant commander arrested in Peshawar
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Four terrorists including key militant commander arrested in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR – Security forces have arrested four terrorists, including a commander of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam, who were reportedly planning a major terror attack in Peshawar on December 25th.

Zakir Afridi is the name of the militant commander.

The arrests were made in a raid at a house in Sipah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district on Thursday night.

Security forces foil major terror bid in Peshawar 01:21 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

PESHAWAR – Security agencies on Wednesday foiled a major terror plot in Peshawar. According to the sources, an ...

Lashkar-e-Islam is a banned militant organisation active in and around Peshawar’s Khyber. It was founded in 2004 by Mufti Munir Shakir.

Three suicide jackets and six improvised explosive devices were also seized from the possession of the terrorists.

Another search operation was conducted with information from the arrested men in Badaber village, from where eight facilitators of the terrorists were arrested, according to local media.

More From This Category
Army chief witnesses Pak-China joint air exercise ...
08:33 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
PM Imran warns against spoilers of Afghan peace ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
#BabarAzam trends as Pakistan misses injured ...
07:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Programme in Azad ...
06:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Indian army targets UN military observers in ...
05:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Pakistani students are South Asia's 3rd highest ...
06:30 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch Hina Khawaja Bayat dancing at her daughter’s wedding
08:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr