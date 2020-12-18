Four terrorists including key militant commander arrested in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – Security forces have arrested four terrorists, including a commander of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam, who were reportedly planning a major terror attack in Peshawar on December 25th.
Zakir Afridi is the name of the militant commander.
The arrests were made in a raid at a house in Sipah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district on Thursday night.
Lashkar-e-Islam is a banned militant organisation active in and around Peshawar’s Khyber. It was founded in 2004 by Mufti Munir Shakir.
Three suicide jackets and six improvised explosive devices were also seized from the possession of the terrorists.
Another search operation was conducted with information from the arrested men in Badaber village, from where eight facilitators of the terrorists were arrested, according to local media.
