Security forces foil major terror bid in Peshawar
01:21 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
PESHAWAR – Security agencies on Wednesday foiled a major terror plot in Peshawar.
According to the sources, an operation was carried out on a tip-off; near the Sakhi Pul area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.
At least 3 suicide jackets, 6 IED’s and detonators have been recovered during the IBO.
