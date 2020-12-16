Security forces foil major terror bid in Peshawar
01:21 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
PESHAWAR – Security agencies on Wednesday foiled a major terror plot in Peshawar.

According to the sources, an operation was carried out on a tip-off; near the Sakhi Pul area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

At least 3 suicide jackets, 6 IED’s and detonators have been recovered during the IBO.

