Three Pti Leaders Appointed As Focal Persons For Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Three PTI leaders have been appointed as focal persons for the party’s founder chairman, Imran Khan.

The appointments were made on Imran Khan’s directive, with Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi issuing the notification.

Barrister Gohar, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub have been designated as the founder chairman’s focal persons.

Earlier, Imran Khan finally gave a call for a nationwide march to Islamabad on November 24 for an anti-government protest.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, confirmed the plan during a press briefing in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, adding that the PTI leader has formed a special committee to organize the march, though the names of its members have not been revealed.

PTI chief made it clear that the entire leadership of PTI will participate in the protest. “Imran Khan has stressed that this is the final call for a nationwide movement against the government,” Chaudhry said.