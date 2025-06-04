Bilawal calls Modi ‘Temu Version of Netanyahu’; Asad Umar defends e-commerce giant

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had a sharp critique of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing comparisons between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While PPP supremo’s political critique was commended by many for its boldness, it was a bit triggering analogy in his statement that sparked controversy online.

The analogy made during a press conference in New York, was criticized for reinforcing outdated stereotypes about Chinese innovation and inadvertently undermining a global tech giant – but internet knows everything about Temu.

Referring to Narendra Modi’s role in Kashmir conflict, Bilawal said, “Modi has gone from being the Butcher of Gujarat to the Butcher of Kashmir—and now seems intent on becoming the Butcher of the Indus Valley Civilization.”

Bilawal Bhutto in a media talk has rightly critiqued Modi and compared him with Netanyahu . Unfortunately the analogy he used was disparaging for @shoptemu. He should know that Temu is not a poor copy. Even in the USA it has been the app with the fastest growing user base and its… — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 4, 2025

However, his comment that Modi is a Temu version of Netanyahu gained traction on social media and sparked debate. Responding on social media platform X, former PTI leader Asad Umar backed Chinese e-commerce giant not only platform for cheap knock-offs, calling it one of leasing growing apps in America with a user base now reaching 10% of Amazon’s, and it’s on track to surpass it.”

Critics argue that Bhutto’s statement inadvertently echoed dated Western narrative that often dismisses Chinese products and platforms as mere imitations.

Temu itself has not commented on the remarks, but social media users, including Pakistani tech influencers, defended the platform, while others lamented the blunders made by Chinese app.