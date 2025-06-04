Bilawal calls Modi ‘Temu Version of Netanyahu’; Asad Umar defends e-commerce giant

By News Desk
1:47 pm | Jun 4, 2025
Bilawal Calls Modi Temu Version Of Netanyahu Asad Umar Defends E Commerce Giant

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had a sharp critique of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing comparisons between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While PPP supremo’s political critique was commended by many for its boldness, it was a bit triggering analogy in his statement that sparked controversy online.

The analogy made during a press conference in New York, was criticized for reinforcing outdated stereotypes about Chinese innovation and inadvertently undermining a global tech giant – but internet knows everything about Temu.

Referring to Narendra Modi’s role in Kashmir conflict, Bilawal said, “Modi has gone from being the Butcher of Gujarat to the Butcher of Kashmir—and now seems intent on becoming the Butcher of the Indus Valley Civilization.”

However, his comment that Modi is a Temu version of Netanyahu gained traction on social media and sparked debate. Responding on social media platform X, former PTI leader Asad Umar backed Chinese e-commerce giant not only platform for cheap knock-offs, calling it one of leasing growing apps in America with a user base now reaching 10% of Amazon’s, and it’s on track to surpass it.”

Critics argue that Bhutto’s statement inadvertently echoed dated Western narrative that often dismisses Chinese products and platforms as mere imitations.

Temu itself has not commented on the remarks, but social media users, including Pakistani tech influencers, defended the platform, while others lamented the blunders made by Chinese app.

Temu’s growing problems in Pakistan: Fake deliveries, delayed refunds, and frustrated customers

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 04 June 2025

Jun 4, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now