Abu Dhabi Crown Prince given guard of honour in Islamabad as historic visit begins

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Given Guard Of Honour In Islamabad As Historic Visit Begins

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accorded a grand welcome at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Thursday as he commenced his first official visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share deep diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a significant source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate community residing there.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House, the Crown Prince was presented with a formal guard of honour by a contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces. The national anthems of both countries were played, and a cultural troupe representing all four provinces performed to mark the occasion.

Grand Reception at Nur Khan Airbase

Earlier in the day, the Crown Prince landed at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase amid heavy rainfall, where he was warmly received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and MNA Aseefa Zardari-Bhutto. Several cabinet members, senior diplomats, and government officials were also present at the airbase.

As part of the traditional welcome, two children dressed in cultural attire presented bouquets to the distinguished guest. The airbase was adorned with flags of Pakistan and the UAE, while a group of children waved the flags of both nations, symbolizing the strong bilateral friendship.

High-Level Delegation and Strategic Agreements

The Crown Prince is accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including key ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders from the UAE. His visit primarily focuses on investment and economic cooperation, with several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) expected to be signed.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, these agreements will further bolster the existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multiple sectors. The visit is anticipated to open new avenues for joint ventures and economic partnerships, strengthening trade and investment ties between the two nations.

During his stay, the Crown Prince will hold wide-ranging discussions with Pakistani leadership on areas of mutual interest, reinforcing the historic fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

A Testament to Strong Bilateral Ties

The Foreign Office emphasized that this visit reaffirms the deep-rooted partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared aspirations. It reflects the commitment of both nations to elevate their economic cooperation and further strengthen people-to-people connections.

This high-level engagement follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on February 11 in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed climate finance and economic collaboration.

The UAE’s continued support for Pakistan, coupled with its significant investments in key sectors, highlights the strategic importance of this visit in deepening bilateral cooperation and fostering economic prosperity for both nations.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

