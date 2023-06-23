Indian forces kill four youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth in Kupwara district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district.

Last month, the occupant forces martyred two Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Baramulla and Rajouri districts.

The Indian forces martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Kunzar area of Baramulla while the other was killed in the ongoing military operation in Kesari area of Rajouri.

The fresh killings have taken the number of the martyred youth to six in the last four day. Indian troops had martyred two youth in Machil area of Kupwara district on Wednesday and as many at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Thursday.