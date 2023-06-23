Gold price decreases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to decline in Pakistan on Saturday in line with downward trend in international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs1,500 to close at Rs217,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs1,285 to settle at Rs186,043, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $10 to settle at $1,919 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.