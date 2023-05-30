Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

IMF continues its engagement with Pakistan as current financing program ends in June

Web Desk 11:34 AM | 30 May, 2023
IMF continues its engagement with Pakistan as current financing program ends in June
Source: File Photo

IMF continues its engagement with Pakistan as current financing program ends in June

ISLAMABAD – Cash-strapped Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) continued talks for bailout funds which remained stalled since November last year.

Amid muted hopes for a revival of IMF program, the mission chief said they are in touch with Pakistani authorities to pave the way for a board meeting before the end of current financing program.

Generally, a board meeting on a review of the program would require a prior staff-level agreement, which continues to delay as all eyes are on the revival of the program while inflation skyrocketed over 150 percent, currently clocking at 35pc.

In a statement, IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said recent interaction will focus on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of FY24 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing.

The two sides will discuss strategies for the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of the fiscal year 2024 budget consistent with program goals, and financing to pave the way for a Board meeting.

IMF mission chief said the current situation requires sustained policy efforts and reforms to regain strong and inclusive private-led growth.

Crisis-hit Pakistan to share budget details with IMF to salvage bailout funds

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gold price declines by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

05:22 PM | 30 May, 2023

Pakistan plans to launch mobile app to pace up working at ministries

03:38 PM | 30 May, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

11:08 AM | 30 May, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

10:39 AM | 30 May, 2023

Pakistan advances to Jr. Hockey Asia Cup after beating Japan in thrilling encounter

09:43 AM | 30 May, 2023

Armed forces remain indebted to people of Pakistan: Gen Asim

11:13 PM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

06:12 PM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th May, 2023

09:02 AM | 30 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.

In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.

As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 30 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: