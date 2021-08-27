At least 15 killed in Karachi factory fire

KARACHI – At least 15 workers at a chemical factory have lost their lives in a fire, rescuers and police in Sindh capital said on Friday.

Firefighters are still busy in rescue operation at a chemical factory in Mehran Town of Korangi. Ten bodies were shifted to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital. The dead included four members of the same family.

Many remain still trapped inside the factory.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in a chemical drum and spread to other parts of the factory, meanwhile the fire brigade arrived late at around 10am to put off the blaze.

Rescue officials said they had asked for heavy machinery to break the factory walls. Two firefighters were also injured while trying to put out the blaze.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told the media that 13 fire tenders and a snorkel were being used to put out the blaze.

“There is only one way to enter the factory,” the chief fire officer said, explaining that the roof of the factory was also locked, making it difficult for the labourers to escape.

The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway, he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and sought detailed report from the commissioner and the labour department.

This is a developing story. More info to follow...