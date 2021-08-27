Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it on travel red list
02:30 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it on travel red list
LONDON – Pakistan on Friday expressed disappointment over the British government’s decision to retain the South Asian country on its travel red list.

The Pakistan High Commission in London took to Twitter and issued a statement after the UK announced its decision.

The statement reads, “Disappointed with decision to retain Pakistan on Red List. Entails continuing hardship for thousands of Pakistanis and British Pakistanis. Had shared all relevant data. Question mark over equity & consistency of criteria being employed!.”

On Thursday, the UK released its latest list of countries facing travel restrictions, keeping Pakistan on the BSB Red List and angering British Pakistanis who had been urging the government to lift the restrictions while India has been moved to the amber list.

Pakistan remains in the list for failing to meet the requirements on genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk, and variants of concern.

According to the latest update, seven countries, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the Azores, will move into the green list starting 4am on Monday, August 30.

According to the UK government, passengers arriving in the UK from red list destinations “will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements”.

