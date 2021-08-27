Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding

The nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar Awan, was held with full pomp and splendour in London on Sunday.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, the pictures from the lavish event spread like wildfire on social media and netizens sent best wishes to newlyweds.

Now, Maryam Nawaz has shared her favourite photos from her son's nikkah. Despite attending the ceremony virtually, her enthusiasm hadn't dulled a bit as she shared gorgeous pictures from the grand wedding.

My favourites from the nikaah ♥️ماشاء اللّہ pic.twitter.com/SkBu3NkSnM — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 26, 2021

Sharing a beautiful collage, she posted a throwback click of her wedding which was 29 years ago and of her daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif. “Pics taken 29 years apart,” she wrote.

Her father Nawaz Sharif was present in both pictures. In another tweet, she declared her favourite picture where her father and daughter-in-law were in the frame.

باپ کی شفقت اور سایہ ♥️ Pics taken 29 years apart. pic.twitter.com/J0K1lqoDBA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 26, 2021

The daughter of former PM couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list.

Junaid Safdar recently tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, an elite five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.