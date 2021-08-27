Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding

Web Desk
03:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding
Share

The nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar Awan, was held with full pomp and splendour in London on Sunday.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, the pictures from the lavish event spread like wildfire on social media and netizens sent best wishes to newlyweds.

Now, Maryam Nawaz has shared her favourite photos from her son's nikkah. Despite attending the ceremony virtually, her enthusiasm hadn't dulled a bit as she shared gorgeous pictures from the grand wedding.

Sharing a beautiful collage, she posted a throwback click of her wedding which was 29 years ago and of her daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif. “Pics taken 29 years apart,” she wrote.

Her father Nawaz Sharif was present in both pictures. In another tweet, she declared her favourite picture where her father and daughter-in-law were in the frame. 

The daughter of former PM couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list.

Junaid Safdar recently tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, an elite five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.

Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with ... 04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar keeps on mesmerizing everyone with his melodious ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Mahira Khan pens a love-filled birthday wish for ...
01:26 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Nadia Jamil spotted riding a motorbike in Hunza
02:07 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its ...
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Dirilis: Ertugrul to not be available on Netflix ...
06:18 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with ...
04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite pictures from son's wedding
03:23 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr