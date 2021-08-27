Pakistan hopes for normalisation in Afghanistan, says DG ISPR in first presser after Taliban takeover

RAWALPINDI – Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan is hoping for the best in terms of normalisation of the situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a first press conference since the Taliban takeover, the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said that currently there is no civil war in Afghanistan, adding that the situation in the neighbouring country is volatile and nothing can be said about it.

Talking about situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he said that apprehensions were always there and “we had started taking measures to tighten security at the border to ward off the threats”.

"We have taken all possible steps to maintain security at the border and every movement is under control there,” he said, adding that troops are ready to tackle all sorts of situation.

He said that after August 15, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border had to be closed and reopened several times.

The DG ISPR said that the troops of Afghan National Army sought refuge in Pakistan several times, adding: “We provided them safe passage under military norms”.

Responding to a question, he said that the Taliban had assured that TTP will not be allowed to use Afghan soil for carrying out terror activities in Pakistan.

Regarding a "possible refugee crisis" at the border, he said that at the moment, there are no refugees at the border.

He highlighted that Pakistan has been the biggest target of the violence in Afghanistan, adding Pakistan had to spend $152 billion to fight against terrorism.

Lashing out at India, he said that the eastern neighbor played an extremely negative role in Afghanistan. He said that India provoked previous Afghan leadership and forces against Pakistan.

Shedding light on possible terrorist attacks orchestrated by RAW, the DG ISPR said that there is no need to worry as the army is ready to tackle them.

He also spoke about the recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan and said that security has been beefed up the foreign nationals.