PM Shehbaz consults with business community at pre-budget seminar today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a pre-budget seminar today to bring various stakeholders together to discuss challenges and opportunities the current economic sitauation presents in Pakistan.

The seminar will provide an opportunity to renowned businessmen, agriculturists and IT experts to present recommendations on IT, Agriculture, Textile, Business and Export sectors.

The premier took to Twitter to share that "we aim to refine ideas for integrated national strategy that encompasses business, IT, agriculture with focus on enhancing exports."

He will also seek proposals from the Business Community regarding the economic stability and the budget of fiscal year 2022-23, according to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Shehbaz will initiate national dialogue for Charter of Economy in the conference, she added.