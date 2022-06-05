PM Shehbaz calls for grand dialogue to get Pakistan out of crisis
12:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz calls for grand dialogue to get Pakistan out of crisis
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan needs a grand dialogue immediately.

He expressed these views on Sunday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of first phase of the 600-bed Indus Hospital in Lahore.

PM Shehbaz said, "We will have to hold a grand dialogue with all stake holders in the country."

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

The Indus Hospital Jubilee Town comprising of 600 beds will provide free of cost world class medical treatment to the patients.

