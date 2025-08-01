Schedule for tri-series involving Pakistan, UAE and Afghanistan revealed

LAHORE – Pakistan will feature in a tri-series involving Afghanistan and the UAE from 29 August to 7 September at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatize to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from 9 to 28 September.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday, 29 August, with the first ball to bowled at 7pm local time. Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on 7 September.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

7 September – Final – 7pm local time