More than 700,000 service requests resolved under ‘Maryam ke Dastak’

LAHORE – Over 900,000 service requests have been received from citizens through ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’, a flagship doorstep service delivery initiative of the Government of the Punjab. Out of over 900,000 service requests, more than 700,000 have already been successfully resolved.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The system has been developed and implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) – and has witnessed a remarkable increase in citizen engagement and service delivery. The meeting further highlighted that over 137,000 pending requests are currently in process and expected to be fulfilled in the coming days.

Furthermore, thousands of young individuals have been registered as Dastak Facilitators to deliver services efficiently and ensure smooth coordination between citizens and service providers.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through the Maryam Ke Dastak program, 76 essential government services are now being provided at citizens’ doorsteps across Punjab. People no longer have to visit offices for services like Domicile, Birth Certificates, FIR Copies, and Property documents.”

He added that the initiative was not only improving access to public services but also ensuring time and cost savings, enhancing government efficiency, and delivering tangible relief to the people of Punjab. These services can be availed via a phone call to 1202 or the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App.