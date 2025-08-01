Pakistan edge West Indies by 14 runs in T20I opener

LAUDERHILL – Pakistan kicked off their three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the USA with a convincing 14-run win at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive 178 for 6. Saim Ayub starred with a fine all-round performance, earning the Player of the Match award for his 57 off 38 balls and two wickets.

His aggressive strokeplay, including five fours and two sixes, laid the foundation for Pakistan’s innings. Fakhar Zaman (28), Hasan Nawaz (24), and Faheem Ashraf (15) chipped in with useful cameos to help push the total close to 180.

For the West Indies, Shamar Joseph stood out with the ball, claiming 3 for 30 in his four overs. Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd took one wicket each, but Pakistan’s steady scoring rate proved tough to contain.

In reply, West Indies scored 164 for 7 in their 20 overs. Johnson Charles and debutant Jewel Andrew each scored 35, giving the Caribbean side a promising start. However, regular wickets in the middle overs stalled the chase. Jason Holder (30* off 12) and Shamar Joseph (21* off 12) put up a late fight, but the target remained just out of reach.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept things tight, with Mohammad Nawaz leading the attack with figures of 3 for 23. Young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and all-rounder Saim Ayub also played key roles, taking a wicket each.

With this win, Pakistan take a 1–0 lead in the series. The teams will return to the same venue for the second T20I on Sunday.