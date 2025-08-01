Gold rates decline slightly in Pakistan as global market softens

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw slight decrease on Friday, in line with a minor drop in international rates. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola fell by Rs100, settling at Rs352,900 in the local market.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs86 to reach Rs302,555.

This follows a sharper decline on Thursday, when gold prices fell by Rs2,000 per tola, closing at Rs353,000.

Globally, the gold rate was recorded at $3,302 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a marginal loss of $1.

On the other hand, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged, with the rate per tola holding steady at Rs3,900.