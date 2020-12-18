Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 December 2020
08:45 AM | 18 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,100 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,916 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,674 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Karachi PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Islamabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Peshawar PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Quetta PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Sialkot PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Attock PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Gujranwala PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Jehlum PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Multan PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Bahawalpur PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Gujrat PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Nawabshah PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Chakwal PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Hyderabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Nowshehra PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Sargodha PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Faisalabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552
Mirpur PKR 113,100 PKR 1,552

