Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 May 2022

08:46 AM | 30 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 140,500 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,458 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,791.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Karachi PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Islamabad PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Peshawar PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Quetta PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Sialkot PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Attock PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Gujranwala PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Jehlum PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Multan PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Bahawalpur PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Gujrat PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Nawabshah PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Chakwal PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Hyderabad PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Nowshehra PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Sargodha PKR 140,500 PKR 1,678
Faisalabad PKR 139,000 PKR 1,654
Mirpur PKR 139,000 PKR 1,654

