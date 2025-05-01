Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, reversing the previous upward trend, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs3,400, settling at Rs345,800, down from Rs349,200 recorded on the previous trading day. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a decrease of Rs2,915, bringing it down to Rs296,467 from Rs299,382.

In line with this, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also fell, reaching Rs271,771, compared to Rs274,443 earlier.

Today Gold Rates

Type New Price Previous Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs345,800 Rs349,200 ▼ Rs3,400 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs296,467 Rs299,382 ▼ Rs2,915 22K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs271,771 Rs274,443 ▼ Rs2,672

The decline in local gold rates mirrors fluctuations in the international market and continued currency instability. Analysts note that gold prices are reacting to changing global economic signals, including interest rate trends and investor sentiment surrounding inflation and recession fears.

Despite the drop, gold remains a favored safe-haven asset for investors, particularly during periods of financial uncertainty.