Gold price dips by Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs3,400 and was sold at Rs345,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs349,200 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs2,915 to Rs296,467 from Rs299,382 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down to Rs271,771 from Rs274,443.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver went down by Rs70 and Rs60 to Rs3,427 and Rs2,938 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.34 to $3,276 from $3,310 whereas silver rates went down by $0.70 to $32.27, the Association reported.